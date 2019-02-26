Stephen Curry admits Charlotte homecoming performance was 'a little ugly'

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry admits his performance on his Charlotte homecoming was "kind of ugly", but is keen not to be too hung up on individual stats when the team wins.

Curry finished with 16 points, shooting five of 18 from the field and four of 14 from three-point range as the Warriors ran out 121-110 winners at the Charlotte Hornets.

The 30-year-old, back in Charlotte a little over a week after playing at the Spectrum Center in the All-Star Game, recognised he did not have his best performance but is keen to ensure the focus is on the collective.

"It is what it is. We had nights like that before. You obviously want to shoot the lights out when you're here because it's my one time coming here," Curry said.

"From the All-Star game to this, I think I'm a collective, like, eight for 31 or something like that from three and so not great.

"But I enjoy the atmosphere. Try to do little things to help my team win and not get caught up in the stats when we're winning games."

The six-time All-Star gave credit to his team-mates for stepping up and making big plays while he struggled to sink his shots, praising center DeMarcus Cousins, forward Kevin Durant, guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green for how well they played.

"Tonight was kind of ugly at times. I didn't shoot the ball well, but everybody can shoot it," he added.

"DeMarcus was unbelievable tonight. KD made huge plays, especially in the first half to keep us afloat. Klay was efficient tonight. Draymond with an overall game and our bench guys contributed all night and so just understanding again, our bounce back has to be solid like it has been before."

Head coach Steve Kerr says it is easy to understand why Curry, who grew up in Charlotte and played three seasons at Davidson University before Golden State selected him with the seventh pick in the 2009 draft, had an off night.

"It's never easy coming back to your hometown, especially if you're somebody like Steph who is like the mayor here," Kerr said.

"Everybody knows him in the stands and so I don't know. He's so dynamic, he's so talented but everyone has a game once in a while where things don't go exactly to plan and tonight was one of those games for Steph."

Durant felt it was fine margins that prevented Curry from putting up bigger numbers.

"Obviously, we know how important it is for him to come back home and for his friends and family and he definitely wanted to play well," he said.

"I thought he had some shots that looked good that just didn’t fall. That’s the name of the game sometimes."