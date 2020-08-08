Stephen Curry has absolutely hilarious impression of Joel Embiid

Life imitates art, or something like that.



When you have one of the best players in the league imitating you, you know you probably have quite the personality.



Stephen Curry shared a video to his Instagram and Twitter on Friday night of what was pretty much a flawless imitation of Joel Embiid's signature pump fake, drive and celebration that Philly fans know all too well.



From the hand to the ear, to the nod, to the spreading of the arms, to egging the fans on and, of course, the shimmy, Curry really nailed it.



Watch the full video below.









Curry posted the video in support of Embiid revealing his first signature shoe with Under Armour, who the Warriors star is also partnered with.



It's clear Embiid has made his hilarious stamp on the league with his celebrations, beyond just being pretty darn good at basketball.



