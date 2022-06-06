The Giants overhauled their tight end group this offseason and they’re looking at another possible addition at the position on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Stephen Carlson is working out for the team. Carlson tore his ACL while playing for the Browns in a preseason game against the Jaguars last August and missed the entire season.

Carlson played all 16 games for the Browns in 2020 and started twice. He only caught one pass for 11 yards, but was a key special teamer and recorded nine tackles.

The Giants parted ways with Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph this offseason. They signed Ricky Seals-Jones and Jordan Akins while also drafting Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round.

Stephen Carlson working out for Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk