Stephen A. Smith unleashes Knicks rant: 'Steve Mills should be drug-tested immediately'

New York Knicks president Steve Mills claimed he expected his team to be better after Sunday's loss. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

After the New York Knicks suffered a 21-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night in their 10th game of the season, team president Steve Mills spoke to the media, saying the team was underperforming based on his expectations.

“We think the team's not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at, and that's something that we think we have to collectively do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season,” Mills said.

And boy, does ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — a noted Knicks fan — have thoughts on that choice of words.

On his radio show Monday morning, Smith unleashed an epic rant on the team and Mills’ statement.

“The New York Knicks were so embarrassing last night that sanitation workers wouldn’t have wanted to show up to Madison Square Garden. They couldn’t take that smell.” Smith said. “Ladies and gentlemen, just for full disclosure, ESPN Radio is the flagship station for the New York Knicks, and I’m still telling you they stink. Period.”

If there was ever a time where I wish I WASN'T restricted by FCC airwaves, it would be RIGHT NOW, DAMNIT! pic.twitter.com/ONWejT3zST — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 11, 2019

He continued on about Mills’ take on the situation: “How do you come out in a press conference with a straight damn face, on an NFL Sunday evening, in the immediate aftermath of an atrocious loss to a hapless Cleveland Cavaliers squad, and literally say with a straight face: ‘We were supposed to be better than this.’ With the roster you have accumulated, how do you do that?”

“I believe Steve Mills should be drug-tested immediately for that statement,” he added.

And we were perhaps spared from some foul language: “Y’all are lucky I’m over FCC airwaves. Oh my lord. If there was ever a time that I wish that I wasn’t restricted by FCC airwaves, it’s this,” Smith said.

It’s not like Smith is known for his weak takes, right? He only put into words what most of us were already thinking.

