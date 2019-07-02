Stephen A. Smith tells caller 'Go to hell' for suggesting Carmelo Anthony could save the Knicks

NBA free agency is here and, well, it hasn’t gone too well for the New York Knicks in many fans’ eyes.

[Free agency updates: Keep track of the moves, rumors, cap space and more]

Rather than bringing in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or any of the other available max stars, the Knicks ended up with Julius Randle and some spare parts. There might be a silver lining somewhere in there, but few expect the Knicks to be competitive next season.

Stephen Smith isn’t loving the Knicks right now

Among the Knicks’ disgruntled fans is ESPN professional opinion-haver Stephen A. Smith, who took to Twitter and the airwaves on Sunday to voice his displeasure with the team.

When Smith signed onto his radio show the following day, the Knicks were naturally a point of discussion. That included one caller who suggested the team’s savior could be Carmelo Anthony. It’s unclear if the fan was being serious, but Smith wasn’t having it either way.

knicks fan says melo can still sign back and @stephenasmith told him to go to hell 😂 pic.twitter.com/nhPVcvsiUt — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 1, 2019

“Oh, go to hell. Go to hell, bye,” Smith said before cutting off the call.

Where will Carmelo Anthony land in NBA free agency?

Anthony remains a free agent after a season in which he played only 10 games with the Houston Rockets before the team shelved him and eventually traded him to the Chicago Bulls, where he was immediately waived.

The veteran scorer is probably looking at a veteran’s minimum deal for this year, possibly with the Los Angeles Lakers and his good friend LeBron James. Anthony has also indicated in the past he might be interested in a Knicks reunion, but the feeling reportedly isn’t mutual now.

Carmelo Anthony, Knicks savior? Probably not. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks’ interest dried up as soon as any possibility of Durant playing for them went out the window:

There may have been interest from New York in a reunion with Anthony if they had a roster with multiple stars ready to win immediately. But with Durant injured and the odds against the Knicks building that kind of team this summer, bringing Anthony back is not currently part of the team's thinking.

We’ll see what city Anthony ends up “saving.”

