Stephanie Talbot with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle StormLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 07/12/2022
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 07/12/2022
Nate Diaz sounds off on his contract issues with the UFC and makes it clear that he wants his release.
NBA star LeBron James questioned if WNBA star Brittney Griner should return to the United States whenever she is released from Russia.
Lakers star LeBron James is airing his disappointment about the handling of Brittney Griner's case, criticizing U.S. efforts to bring her home.
Kelsey Plum earned WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors and a puny trophy this year. Heres a look at previous winners, as well as reaction to the trophy itself.
The WNBA is looking to expand in the next two or three years, and commissioner Cathy Engelbert had good news for Philly fans dreaming of their own team.
The WNBA All-Star Game featured many cool moments like a tribute to Brittney Griner (who is wrongfully detained in Russia), a Sylvia Fowles dunk, 4-point shots, and much more. Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon Championship and 21st grand slam single’s title overall, but he won’t get a crack at his 22nd at the US Open due to his refusal to become vaccinated against covid19. Plus, the WNBA All-Star MVP trophy stands out in a weird way.
"How could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" the NBA superstar said on "The Shop."
It's been nearly five months since Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and her WNBA family continues to show support to help bring her home. On July 10, the best players in the league gathered for the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the court featured a decal with BG42 written on it. At the start of the second half of the game, every single player competing walked out of the locker room wearing a jersey with Griner's name and number on it.
"We are not whole without her," WNBA superstar and 2020 league MVP A'ja Wilson said of Griner after Sunday's All-Star Game in Chicago.
Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson previously played a role in securing the freedoms of hostages detained by North Korea, Iraq, and Hamas.
Superstars at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game smashed glass to reveal messages from fans worldwide about their favorite moments from the league.
The team began the season intent on winning the WNBA title. With its star in a Russian prison, the plan has gone badly awry.
We can’t talk about Brittney Griner without talking about the gender pay gap in sports.
Breanna Stewart scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and Ezi Magbegor had 13 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-74 on Tuesday. Seattle (16-8) has won three games in a row and five of its last six, putting it in a virtual tie with the Las Vegas Aces (15-7) for second in the WNBA standings. Magbegor also tallied eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Seattle, while Stephanie Talbot added 14 points, Jewell Loyd scored 13 and Tina Charles had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
"We definitely are interested in government-to-government contact here with Russia to try to secure the release of Brittney Griner," Kirby said.
The WNBA teams are ready for the sprint to the finish with a month left in the regular season. With most teams having about a dozen games left and 11 of the 12 franchises in the playoff hunt it should be an exciting final five weeks. Only three games separate the top five teams — Chicago, Las Vegas, Seattle, Connecticut and Washington.
The most enduring image from All-Star weekend was Brittney Griner's absence and the dedication her WNBA sisters have shown in trying to get her home.
Team Wilson may have defeated Team Stewart 134-112 in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, but the score was secondary to the event’s celebration of two eras. We got teary goodbyes to retiring legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, while the next generation showed out, letting us know the league is in really good hands.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has used her platform to advocate for LGBT+ rights and equal pay for female athletes. During […] The post Megan Rapinoe used her Medal of Freedom moment to honor Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.
Rain showers in the Atlanta area on Saturday ultimately canceled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday‘s Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). NASCAR’s metrics formula instead decided the grid order with Georgia native Chase Elliott starting his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]