Stephanie Talbot with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 06/04/2021
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three NBA playoff games on Tuesday night.
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
It is a compelling and fantastic look at not only their in-ring rivalries, but how their times shaped them and the perception of them.
PARIS (Reuters) -Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all four NBA playoff games on Wednesday night.
Aldridge opened up about his health, dealing with post-career depression, and the hardest part of retirement.
The world No. 2, Naomi Osaka is out of Roland-Garros after media blackout controversy. The four-time Grand Slam champion was fined for $15,000 by French Open.
Women's tennis great Martina Navratilova on Monday said she was saddened by Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open following the controversy over her decision to boycott media obligations. Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka announced her decision on Monday, a day after being fined $15,000 for not attending a post-match media conference and threatened with expulsion after her first-round win. "As athletes we are taught to take care of our body, and perhaps the mental and emotional aspect gets short shrift," Navratilova said.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
That didn't take long...
Lillard intends to have significant input on the next hire, sources said.
Stephen A. Smith reporting "six or seven" teams believe they can acquire Damian Lillard
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal target the French Open last 16 on Saturday but standing in their way is a spearfishing fan and a would-be estate agent.
USMNT – Mexico is always a big occasion and this clash in Denver for the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League trophy promises to be epic. [ MORE: Nations League schedule, scores, stats ] Gregg Berhalter saw his young USMNT side scrape by Honduras in the semifinal, while Mexico beat Costa Rica on penalty kicks in an equally unconvincing
Serena Williams sent out a warning to the rest of the depleted women's draw on Friday with a dominant straight-sets win over Danielle Collins to reach the French Open last 16 for the first time since 2018.
It's not as if some of the other Western Conference superstars have more help than Portland's does.
As he stands at even par following day two, Rory McIlroy withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am, citing "personal reasons."
Serena Williams is the only top-14 seed left in the bottom half of the French Open women's draw after No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka lost.