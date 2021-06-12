Stephanie Talbot with a Buzzer Beater vs. Atlanta Dream
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/11/2021
A one-sided encounter in the EURO 2020 opener, as the Azzurri secured a classy win in the Stadio Olimpico.
Simone Biles' list of gymnastics accomplishments is unrivaled. Now she can add beating an NFL player in a test of strength to her résumé.
Ranking the four potential Stanley Cup Final matchups based on the most exciting and intriguing possibilities.
A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
The soon-to-be former commissioner Larry Scott didn't hide his true feelings on his way out the door.
He’s got the arm. Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, grandson to 13-year NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew to league legends Peyton and Eli Manning, looks destined to continue the family tradition. During a visit to Clemson University’s summer football camp last week, Arch dropped a 45-yard dime in the corner of the […] The post Arch Manning, the Family’s Latest Quarterback, Made a Ridiculous Throw at His Clemson Visit appeared first on InsideHook.
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
After eliminating the Boston Bruins in six games, the Islanders now know exactly when they’ll be on the ice next.
The legendary players meet for the 14th time at Roland Garros, with the Serb bidding to become the first male player in the modern era to win every Slam at least twice
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.
Game breakers for the Lightning, Canadiens, Golden Knights, and Islanders.
After taking the first two games of their second round series, Colorado has been eliminated from the playoffs. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.
Some people take their job very seriously.
Will the Celtics trade Kemba Walker this offseason? Amid reports that his Boston tenure could be over, here are five hypothetical deals for the C's to consider involving the veteran guard.
Giselle Juarez re-emerged as the star pitcher Oklahoma needed to complement its high-powered offense, and now the Sooners are national champions again. Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game, and Oklahoma beat Florida State 5-1 on Thursday for its fifth Women's College World Series title. The Sooners lacked a dominant pitcher heading into the series but Juarez answered the call, allowing one run on two hits in the decisive Game 3.