Stephanie Talbot with a Buzzer Beater vs. Atlanta Dream

Reuters

Shares of GameStop Corp lost more than a quarter of their value on Thursday and other so-called meme stocks also declined in a sell-off that hit a broad range of names favored by retail investors. The drop came a day after GameStop said in a quarterly report that it may sell up to 5 million new shares, sparking concerns of potential dilution for existing shareholders. "The threat of dilution from the five million-share sale is the dagger in the hearts of GameStop shareholders," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management.