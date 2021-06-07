Stephanie Talbot with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
2022 Grand Island forward Isaac Traudt got the red carpet treatment on his official visit to Nebraska this weeekend.
NBC Sports EDGE's D.J. Short explains that Luis Garcia deserves to be trusted by fantasy managers, regardless of who the Astros are facing.
Isabelle Harrison (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 06/06/2021
Marina Mabrey (Dallas Wings) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 06/06/2021
Punchless during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Boston Red Sox have come back ready to fight. “That's what we preach,” Kiké Hernández said. Hernández snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 7-3 Saturday night.
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.
Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.
With MLB's crackdown on pitching substances shedding a spotlight on Gerrit Cole, it may be the latest situation Yankees' Aaron Boone has to deal with alongside his team's mediocre play.
Patriot Nation is likely disappointed that the team didn't acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones over the weekend, but as our Tom E. Curran writes, the restraint showed by Bill Belichick is noteworthy and leaves open other possibilities.