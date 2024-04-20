Stephanie Sparks Dies: Host Of The Golf Channel’s ‘Big Break’ Reality Series Was 50

Golf Channel reality series Big Break host Stephanie Sparks died April 13 at the age of 50. No information on cause or location was provided.

Born in Wheeling, West Virginia, Sparks was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke. She won many tournaments, starting with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst.

Sparks represented the U.S. on the 1994 Curtis Cup team and had a brief professional career that was plagued by injuries. She played just one season on the LPGA in 2000 before chronic back pain ended her career.

Sparks played the role of three-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Alexa Stirling in the 2004 movie Bobby Jones: Stroke of Genius, opposite Jim Caviezel.

In addition to the Big Break reality series, Sparks hosted the Golf with Style and Playing Lessons with the Pros series on Golf Channel. She also did some on-camera reporting at tournaments.

A private family service will be held in Elm Grove, West Virginia, at Kepner Funeral Home.

