Stephanie Egger after UFC Paris win over Ailin Perez: ‘In the cage it’s about fighting, not twerking’

PARIS – In the build-up to UFC Fight Night 209, promotional newcomer Ailin Perez caught everyone’s attention with her on-stage twerking during ceremonial weigh-ins, which apparently is her thing.

Coming out of it, Stephanie Egger has grabbed headlines.

Egger (8-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC) made history Saturday as the first UFC fighter to win on French soil when she submitted Perez by rear-naked choke in the second round of their women’s featherweight fight at Accor Arena.

Afterward, Egger told reporters that she simply was “really happy” with her performance. And she had a little something to say about Perez’s pre-fight conduct when asked about it.

“I have a judo background. I learned respect for my opponents,” Egger said. “If she wants to twerk, she can twerk. But when we are in the cage, it’s all about fighting and not twerking. I don’t like to talk much. I prefer to go in the cage and fight.”

Making this victory extra special is the fact that it made up for her armbar submission loss to Mayra Silva Bueno just four weeks ago at UFC on ESPN 40. Egger, who was on a two-fight winning streak before that defeat, jumped at the short-notice opportunity to fight at UFC Fight Night 209.

“I had a fight three weeks ago, and I wasn’t happy with the result,” the Swiss fighter said. “It was a bullsh*t result in my opinion, so I’m really happy that I could step in on short notice. When I got the call, I immediately said yes. It was the perfect timing for me.”

