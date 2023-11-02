Stephanie Davis finishes Coronation Street stint after affair storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Stephanie Davis has finished her Coronation Street stint following a dramatic storyline.

The Sun reported on Wednesday (November 1) that Stephanie had wrapped her tenure as temptress Courtney Vance after a dramatic affair storyline with Aadi Alahan.

Digital Spy understands that Davis was brought in on a short-term basis for the storyline with Aadi, and she has now finished her contract. Producers are said to have been pleased with her performance.

Viewers saw Aadi and Courtney's love affair end in Wednesday's episode when her ex-husband Darren revealed he was giving Courtney a second chance.

ITV

Courtney originally left her husband for Aadi after it was revealed that they'd been having a torrid affair, thus ruining Darren's business partnership with Aadi's father, Dev.

The soap had laid the groundwork for trouble in Courtney and Aadi's relationship by having her show her displeasure after moving from a ritzy house with Darren to the rundown precinct flat with Aadi.

Producer Iain MacLeod has recently confirmed that Aadi will revisit his feelings for best mate Amy Barlow in upcoming scenes as he supports her through her trauma.

"I've just watched these scenes recently, and they are stomach-churningly good and entirely believable. I think Elle Mulvaney and Adam Hussain, who's the actor in the middle of it as Aadi, are fantastically good — both individually and together across this story," MacLeod said.

ITV

"Indeed, this story is a really significant staging post in our ongoing fostering of this closeness between Aadi and Amy. It's them being best friends and having each other's back, come what may. It's a really, really long-range love story that we're hoping to tell with them. It's going to really engage the audience."

Stephanie Davis has teased some big things in the future, too, as she has been recording a new album in the US. The actress has a musical theatre background, having competed in the reality competition Over the Rainbow before landing her breakthrough acting role as Sinead on Hollyoaks.

ITV

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Read more Coronation Street spoilers on our dedicated homepage

