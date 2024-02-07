Stephanie Beacham: ‘When an intruder broke into my house I was only able to grovel’

Stephanie Beacham attends Judy: No Place Like Home at the Lyric Theatre on November 28 2022 in London, England - David M. Benett/Getty Images

Born in Barnet in 1947, Stephanie Beacham abandoned her ballet ambitions as a teenager after discovering she was partially deaf, and studied mime at the Étienne Decroux college in Paris, before attending Rada in London.

Her breakthrough film role was opposite Marlon Brando in 1971’s The Nightcomers, but after being blacklisted by producer Joseph E Levine she concentrated on television, featuring in Tenko before winning her career defining role of Sable Colby in The Colbys and Dynasty.

She’s since appeared in Coronation Street, Boomers and Death in Paradise. She has two children, 49-year-old Phoebe and Chloe, 46, with her first husband John McEnery and is married to Bernie Greenwood.

Best childhood memory

The day during the Easter holidays when I was eight-years-old, they felled an oak tree in the park round the corner from where I lived in New Barnet. All my girlfriends made little hobbit homes and dragged eiderdowns, jigsaw puzzles and books from home and the boys made forts. I felt free from dawn to dusk and the whole thing just epitomised cosy, youthful innocence.

Best day of your life

The first time I gave birth. I always feared that it might be a bit like typing, in that everybody else could do it but I couldn’t, but actually, I was much better at childbirth than typing. I’ll never forget the glory and the blessing of holding my daughter Phoebe and just that overpowering love and instantaneous knowledge that your baby was much more beautiful than anybody else’s.

Best encounter with acting royalty

The one that really made me think “oh my God, I can’t believe this” was when Anne Bancroft came to my dressing room after a performance of The Vortex to congratulate me. I took in every inch of her, including her navy-blue cotton gloves. I’ve met heroes at parties and events but when they make the effort to specifically come and meet you, that’s infinitely more flattering.

Best small screen skirmish with Joan Collins

Joan and I were absolutely hopeless at the physicality, so those scenes were all about the verbal sparring and we absolutely loved those pings. They were heaven. It just wouldn’t have worked if we were throwing each other over the back of sofas. Let the others show you their knickers. We weren’t doing that.

Best chemistry with an actor

There were some moments with Charlton Heston in The Colbys that were just so, so sweet. The crew would literally stop and gather and watch those scenes as everyone could just feel that something special was happening. There were a couple of moments with Chuck that were as special as anything else I’ve ever been involved in, because I was emotionally free, and he would be technically flawless and protective. He was so generous. He made me feel like a prima ballerina.

Best moment on stage

I’ve corpsed on stage a few times but the audience knew that I knew I was corpsing, so it produced this most incredible warmth. It happened once at the Royal Court when Kenneth Cranham’s wig came off and I laughed, and the audience roared. And then it happened again with Jeremy Irons at the RSC who made me laugh so much, I had tears rolling down my face. One night I had to walk off stage and wipe my tears on a curtain and another I had to stamp my feet and say “stop Jeremy” which the audience adored, as they’d been let in the back door as I’d called him Jeremy. Those moments were as blissful as rainbows.

Best advice received

My mother said to me: “A woman should always have her own money.” If you swing in wearing a new dress, and there’s a possibility that a man might say, “Have you been wasting my money on that?” No. When Mummy bought a little hat or something it was her hat. It could be admired but it couldn’t be criticised.

Best characteristic

I turn up on time and I know how to put my lipstick on. And I don’t bring up a problem unless I can solve it.

Worst childhood memory

I was four-years-old and on a sabbatical to a French convent and I was chosen to present a bouquet of flowers to the Reverend Mother and say, “au revoir, bon voyage”, which is hardly the canon on Shakespeare. I envisaged a modest bouquet, but they handed me these gladioli as tall as I was, and I have hated gladioli ever since. As I ascended the stairs in my little tunic and new shoes, I fell down into the gladioli then when I eventually reached the stage, I went blank and just thrust the gladioli into her, then sank into her skirt and, in my humiliating shame, was as hard to remove as a monkey. That was my first performance on the stage, and I’ve been trying to make up for it ever since.

Worst moment of my life

When I had so much money my pockets were jingling with it and my bank account was overflowing and I went to the Health Institute in Los Angeles and said, “I only have hearing in one ear, how much money will it cost me to fix the problem? Where do I go?” They did the tests and said, “There is nothing to be done about your hearing.” That was when I realised that I would never hear in stereo again; that I’d always be hopping round to the right of anybody I’m with, that I was never going to sit in the centre of the table at my birthday. To hear that there was nothing that money could do was devastating.

Worst moment of powerlessness

When an intruder broke into my London house in 2022. It was the very first time that I realised I was getting older because I had zero ability, apart from grovelling, to help myself. He was holding a crowbar over my head with the corniest dialogue you could imagine which was “give me your money, give me your jewellery, don’t look at me”. Then he said, “I wish you weren’t here,” and I thought, “And now I die”. Then he sent me into the bathroom, which I scuttled into as fast as I could and locked the door and then I thought, “Come on Stephanie, you’re being such a wimp. What would Jodie Foster in Panic Room have done in this situation?” I picked up this sponge on a plastic stick, which retrospectively I realised wouldn’t cut it, but at the time I was just fearing that he would break the door down. Much later when the CID talked to me, I said, “I feel a bit bad about him,” and the guy said, “I listened to your 999 call, and you thought you were going to die”. And that is the truth.

Worst thing about being famous

It’s very hard to haggle when you’re famous. But I bought a riad in Morocco, and it was such freedom to do it up: it was wonderful because I could haggle.

Worst trait

My best friends tell me that I go round the houses rather than directly say what I should say. They’re always telling me to get to the point, make my point then stop; not to beat around the bush.

Worst decision

Most of the houses I’ve sold, I should have kept. There’s been a couple of houses that are worth 50 times more now. So, I think probably I’ve made some rather bad real estate decisions.

