Stephan Wiebe: COMMENTARY: It has still been an incredible season for the Vandals

Dec. 10—MOSCOW — Two years ago, when I was still the Idaho beat writer, watching the Vandals get blasted by Eastern Washington by 50 points on the red turf in an October game in Cheney, I never would've guessed a couple years later UI would still be playing games in December.

But as the cliche goes, all good things must come to an end.

The fifth-seeded Albany Great Danes ditched the East Coast and trekked all the way to the Kibbie Dome in Moscow to put an end to fourth-seeded Idaho's incredible 2023 season.

Albany 30, Idaho 22.

Thus UI's season ends at 9-4 while the Great Danes (11-3) advance to their first ever FCS "Final Four" at the Vandals' expense.

As the final seconds started ticking off the clock Saturday night, some Albany players shouted into the stands at the UI student section. A Great Danes offensive lineman also did an upside down "V" with his hands as a "V's down" expression, making fun of Idaho coach Jason Eck's famous "V's up" saying.

Whether those gestures and shouts were appropriate or not, it was an emotional win for Albany. And for Idaho, it was a gut-wrenching loss.

Albany's relentless pass rush is arguably the best in the FCS and it finally got to Idaho quarterback late in the fourth quarter. Albany defensive end Anton Juncaj blasted Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy to force a fumble recovered by teammate Elijah Hills with just 2:46 remaining and Albany leading 23-19.

Moments later, the Great Danes iced the game on Griffin Woodell's 29-yard touchdown run.

Those plays, and the scenes of Albany players shouting at fans shortly after, paint a disappointing picture to conclude UI's season.

But they're not what the Vandals should remember it by.

"My message to the team was we shouldn't hang our heads," Idaho coach Jason Eck said. "We took another huge step (this year) and our seniors who are moving on, they have a lot to be proud of."

What Eck has done in just two years in Moscow is extraordinary. The UI coach inherited a four-win team and turned it into one of the best teams in the entire FCS in short order.

A trip to the FCS quarterfinals is no small potatoes.

At the postgame press conference, Eck was flanked by his two star wide receivers, Hayden Hatten (12 catches, 135 yards) and Jermain Jackson (202 all-purpose yards).

Both of them played their last game in the Dome.

The excitement guys like Hatten, Jackson and the other Vandal veterans brought to the Palouse the last couple years left an impact that will certainly last well beyond their college careers.

"It was tough for me (to walk off), not gonna lie," Jackson said. "I just wanted it to last as long as it could. I just love this group of guys.

"I just love being a Vandal."