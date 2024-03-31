Stephan Jaeger wins 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open for first PGA Tour victory

A jam-packed top of the leaderboard at the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open saw 10 players within just two shots of the lead down the stretch, which set up for a thrilling final-round finish.

In the end, it was Stephan Jaeger who came out on top after a Sunday 3-under 67 to finish at 12 under, one shot clear of six players who finished T-2 at 11 under, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. For Jaeger, 34, the victory is the first of his PGA Tour career after 135 starts. He previously won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Tour will stay in the Longhorn State next week with the 2024 Valero Texas Open, April 4-7, at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek