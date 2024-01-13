Steph to sit out Warriors-Bucks; Draymond remains sidelined originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Warriors will be without Steph Curry in the second game of a back-to-back on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Golden State will rest Curry against the Bucks. Draymond Green, who is ramping up after he was reinstated from an indefinite suspension, will not play against Milwaukee.

Steph Curry is out tonight in Milwaukee. Rest. It is his third missed game this season, first due to rest. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 13, 2024

Saturday will be the third game Curry has missed this season. The Warriors' superstar has played in 35 of the Warriors' first 37 games and could be overdue for a night off.

Curry scored 27 points with five rebounds and nine assists in Golden State's 140-131 win over the Chicago Bulls, including 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors will continue their road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at FedExForum. Tune in to "Warriors Pregame Live" at 2:00 p.m. PST on NBC Sports Bay Area.

