Steph reflects on joining Kobe in 'special' 60-point club

Steph Curry continues to defy Father Time, and the soon-to-be 36-year-old joined an exclusive club with his stunning 60-point performance in the Warriors' crushing 141-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at State Farm Arena.

Curry is the second player in NBA history to score 60 or more points in a game after his 35th birthday, joining the late Kobe Bryant as the only ones to do it.

Stephen Curry dropped a SEASON-HIGH 60 PTS in a tough overtime battle against the Hawks!



60 PTS

22-38 FGM

10 3PM

6 REB



📊 Curry joins Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history to record 60+ points in a game at 35 years or older pic.twitter.com/fhBJJARS2l — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2024

That piece of history was relayed to Curry after the Warriors' loss.

"That's pretty cool," Curry told reporters in Atlanta. "I didn't know that. That was his last game? That's special, granted we lost. It's just one of those things you kind of feel as you go, knowing we're on a back-to-back coming in late, trying to do whatever you can to keep our team in it. Just make shots, take what the defense gives you. Force the issue if you feel it. I think in that fourth quarter, we were very decisive and just trying to get me good looks, created some confusion. Thankfully, a bunch of them went in.

"I wish that last one would have went down and had a good look at it. But it's frustrating, obviously not coming away with the win, knowing couple plays here, a couple of plays there, it's a different outcome and we're celebrating individual performance like that, but just adds to the frustration of our season."

"That's special."



Steph's reaction to joining Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA history over the age of 35 to score 60 points in a game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/3XUiIxhCK0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

Bryant's 60-point performance came against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016 in the final game of his Hall of Fame career when he was 37 years old and 234 days old.

Curry did everything in his power to try to will the Warriors to the win Saturday night, scoring 41 of his 60 points in the second half, including 22 points on 9 of 12 from the field in the fourth quarter alone.

All 60 of Steph's points tonight pic.twitter.com/Iox80tMZJ7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

But with the game tied 123-123 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, Curry missed a layup at the buzzer that would have given the Warriors a much-needed win.

Curry and the Warriors ran out of gas in overtime and fell to 21-25 this season.

The two-time NBA MVP now is the third player this season to score at least 60 points in a game only to have his team lose, joining Karl-Anthony Towns (62 points on Jan. 22) and Devin Booker (60 points on Jan. 26).

Curry and the Warriors will look to bounce back against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at Barclays Center on the third stop of a five-game road trip.

