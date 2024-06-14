Steph posts heartfelt Jerry West tribute to honor late NBA legend originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Greatness recognizes greatness.

And on Thursday, one day after the saddening news of Jerry West's death, Steph Curry did just that when he posted a heartfelt tribute to honor the late NBA legend.

The Warriors superstar shared four photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, of West and him during their time together in Golden State.

"The Logo," Curry wrote. "Forever grateful to know him and be in his presence. Helped the entire world of basketball in so many ways and his legacy will live on forever. Thank you. RIP."

The Logo 🙏🏽



Following his Hall of Fame playing career, West found success as an NBA executive with the Los Angeles Lakers, Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

West joined Golden State in 2011 and served as an executive board member for six seasons, winning two titles with the organization. He also unforgettably was responsible for birthing one of the greatest NBA backcourts by drafting and retaining the gift of Klay Thompson.

And while the NBA world has been gifted with the greatness that has been Splash Bros over the last decade, West foresaw their potential well before they were four-time NBA champions.

"[Curry's] one of the most unique players I've seen in this league, and he's unique in the sense that you look at him, [and] he's not one of these big, strong guys. He's an unbelievable competitor and a great person," West told Kozimor of Curry after the point guard's fifth Warriors season -- and the year before Golden State's first NBA title with the future face of the franchise.

" ... We've got one of the best backcourts in the league. [Thompson’s] got size. His defensive play is really underrated, and that's where he's come along. And because of his ability to play people at three positions, it tells you how valuable is. He can guard small forwards, and a lot of times if they have a great point guard, you see him [guarding] a great point guard, and obviously he can play two-guard.

"I think he would be so much better if he could just cover two guards all the time defensively. But he's come a long way, and he's fun to watch. Another fantastic kid, and he and Curry fit great together. Should be a backcourt for a long time."

West was spot on with his prediction, per usual, as the Warriors' duo continues to prove him right.

