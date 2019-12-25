Steph, Klay joke about 3-point record in Warriors' Christmas greeting

For most of the 2019-20 season, Warriors fans have only seen Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in street clothes.

But in the Warriors' Christmas video, you can once again see the Splash Brothers in their jerseys ... except it's in claymation.

Still, the video is pretty funny.

The video opens with Steph and Klay shooting ornaments onto a Christmas tree.

"We each got 13. That's gotta be a record," Curry says to Thompson.

'Actually Steph," Klay says as he pulls a star tree-topper out of the box and shoots it onto the tree. "The record is 14."

Last season against the Bulls, Thompson broke Curry's single-game record with 14 made 3-pointers.

The video also features first-year Warrior D'Angelo Russell, forward Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, who tried to tell a Christmas story to his players. They weren't having it.

Warriors fans don't get to see Steph or Klay play this Christmas, but watching this video will make you feel warm and fuzzy thinking about the good ol' times.

Merry Christmas, Dub Nation.

