Steph delivers honest response about potential NBA retirement

In Year 15, Warriors superstar Steph Curry has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

But the soon-to-be 36-year-old acknowledged that he has thought about retirement, although he made it clear that that time isn't now.

“I think about it all the time," Curry told reporters Sunday after the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. "But the thoughts stop because you gotta get ready for the next game and there’s a routine and a cycle that goes where you embrace the now.

"Eventually, you'll get to a point where you’ll wake up and whatever your body is telling you and whatever your mind is telling you it’s time, but I don’t think I’m anywhere close to that.”

Curry's showing this season backs up his words.

The 10-time All Star is averaging 28 points on 46.2 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range, with 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists in 50 games this season.

Since entering the league in 2009, Curry singlehandidly changed the game of basketball with his flashy play and jaw-dropping range from beyond the arc.

A four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA MVP and undisputed 3-point king, the NBA without Curry seems hard to imagine. The good thing for Dub Nation? They won't have to for at least a little while.

