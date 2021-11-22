Steph Curry's Warriors impact seen in Raptors' 'janky' defenses

Josh Schrock
·3 min read
In this article:
Steph's gravity shown in 'janky' defenses Raptors used originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All of the NBA's superstars draw extra attention from the opponent that in turn frees up their teammates for easier looks. But no one has the gravitational pull of Steph Curry.

That was on full display Sunday night in the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who famously employed the box-and-one against Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals, went back into his bag of janky defenses Sunday night to slow down the MVP front-runner.

But while Curry was held to 12 points on just 2-of-10 shooting Sunday, the attention he demanded created wide-open looks for his teammates. A thread by Twitter user @GSWReddit shows how the gravity of Curry impacts the Warriors.

After the game, Nurse said he felt the Raptors did "a really great job on Curry," while admitting playing that much attention to the star guard benefitted a Warriors team that got 33 points from Jordan Poole, 32 from Andrew Wiggins, 15 from Otto Porter Jr. and 11 from Chris Chiozza.

If I've said it once, I've said it 100 times. Curry is a one-of-one. There has never been anyone like him, and there likely never will be.

