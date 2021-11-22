Steph Curry's Warriors impact seen in Raptors' 'janky' defenses

Steph's gravity shown in 'janky' defenses Raptors used originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All of the NBA's superstars draw extra attention from the opponent that in turn frees up their teammates for easier looks. But no one has the gravitational pull of Steph Curry.

That was on full display Sunday night in the Warriors' win over the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Raptors coach Nick Nurse, who famously employed the box-and-one against Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals, went back into his bag of janky defenses Sunday night to slow down the MVP front-runner.

But while Curry was held to 12 points on just 2-of-10 shooting Sunday, the attention he demanded created wide-open looks for his teammates. A thread by Twitter user @GSWReddit shows how the gravity of Curry impacts the Warriors.

Steph starts this play by creating a PnR with Loon-Dog (😂😂). VanVleet predictably stays with him but he momentarily draws a second defender. Steph removes himself and FVV from the play. Ball swings the perimeter and a shot is found. pic.twitter.com/yU7N5vepVt — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

This is maybe the most ridiculous of them. Steph is so far away from the action you can't even see him. You can see FVV almost at half court, but he won't walk away. The gravity that is Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/Rb3rDNgW93 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

Curry brings the balls up, passes it off and stays 10 feet behind the 3 point line. FVV glued to him. Damion Lee with a crafty off ball screen followed by Looney with another screen and Otto with ample time to get a clean look. pic.twitter.com/jzuK99LDYa — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

Steph swings the ball and acts like he might cut drawing the double team and pulling two defenders. Steph walks away as Draymond applies rim pressure forcing the defense to rotate and generates a good look for Chiozza. pic.twitter.com/MluKiEdAfc — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

Steph draws 3 defenders here before checking out. Draymond checks out as well, which actually created a 3v4 in the Raptors favor but it's too late Chiozza was already going downhill for an easy 2. No one there to help on defense. pic.twitter.com/cspGVYeZwC — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

Curry checks out again near the logo, you see Fred looking over his shoulder for a second making sure Curry hasn't suddenly disappeared on him. pic.twitter.com/EF4CYuVO13 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) November 22, 2021

After the game, Nurse said he felt the Raptors did "a really great job on Curry," while admitting playing that much attention to the star guard benefitted a Warriors team that got 33 points from Jordan Poole, 32 from Andrew Wiggins, 15 from Otto Porter Jr. and 11 from Chris Chiozza.

If I've said it once, I've said it 100 times. Curry is a one-of-one. There has never been anyone like him, and there likely never will be.

