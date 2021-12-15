Steph Curry's speech after 3-point record epitomizes Warriors star

Steph's speech after 3-point record epitomizes Warriors star originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry said it himself Monday night in Indianapolis after he once again failed to eclipse Ray Allen as the NBA's most prolific 3-point shooter.

"It's been a long time coming," Curry said Monday after the Warriors beat the Pacers 102-100.

He was two splashes away from a career milestone that clearly meant a lot to him. It was a mountain he finally summited Tuesday at Madison Square Garden when he officially passed Allen for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history. When Curry's second 3-pointer of the game ripped the net in the first quarter, the two-time MVP let out a primal scream, part celebration and part relief having finally checked the box.

After the Warriors' 105-96 win over the New York Knicks, Curry gave a heartfelt speech to thank his teammates for their help in getting him to this moment before turning the attention back to the collective goal.

"I don't have much to say besides I appreciate everybody that's had a part in me being who I am on the court, off the court," Curry told his teammates. "This is a career milestone because of everybody I got to suit up with, everyone that set screens for me, everybody that passed me the ball, everybody that believed in our offense and believed in winning and the process, so this is truly special man. We got a lot more threes, a lot more wins, a lot more stuff to go but I appreciate you making this special because it's been a long week trying to get over this milestone. Having Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen] here, but none more special than everybody in this locker room. Let's keep this energy going."

The speech was a perfect encapsulation of who Curry is both as a teammate and a person. Humble and always quick to give credit to those around him who have played a part in his journey from draft pick with ankle issues to one of the greatest players in NBA history.

That is, in short, who Curry is and has always been.

"Steph in the locker room was vintage Steph," coach Steve Kerr said after the game. 'Joyful. Grateful. He talked to the team about how much they mean to him, how much the game means to him, the process. He is who he is. That's the beauty of Steph. He's so authentic, so genuine. I thought the night was perfect. It just pretty much encapsulated who he is and his reaction to it was perfect."

Curry's assault on the record books clearly had an impact on the Warriors. As Curry has inched closer over the last few games, the Warriors' ball-movement-based offense has tried to force-feed Curry a little more than usual, hoping to help boost the legendary shooter over the final hurdle.

With Allen firmly in the rear-view mirror, Curry and the Warriors can get back to the other mountain they are trying to traverse. The one that leads them back to an NBA title.

