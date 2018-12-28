Steph Curry's sister Sydel was rooting for Seth to hit game-winner

When the Warriors and Blazers get together, it's really a family affair.

But now, it's more than just Steph Curry vs. his brother, Seth Curry. It's Steph Curry and Damion Lee -- his new brother in-law --  vs. Seth Curry.

That means Sydel Curry-Lee, Steph and Seth's sister, is forced to pick sides. Her oldest brother (Steph) and her husband (Lee), or her other brother (Seth).

With Thursday's game tied 102-102, the Blazers had a chance to win the game in the final seconds of regulation. Seth was on the floor for Portland, but didn't touch the ball as Damian Lillard missed a 3-pointer. 

In that moment, Sydel was rooting for Seth.

We wonder how Steph and Damion feel about that.

