Steph Curry's scoring title magic number if Bradley Beal sits final 3 games

Mike DePrisco
·1 min read
Steph's scoring title magic number if Beal sits final 3 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

As Wizards guard Bradley Beal continues to recover from a hamstring strain, there's a chance he might not play in the final three games of the regular season to make sure he's fully healthy for the NBA's play-in tournament. 

In that case, Beal wouldn't be able to increase his scoring average and catch Steph Curry for the scoring title, but he would set a mark that Curry would be forced to stay in front of. 

At 31.4 points per game, Beal trails Curry's 31.8 by a slim margin. If Curry has slow scoring nights in the Warriors final two games of the season, Beal could end up winning the scoring title from the sidelines. Unfortunately for him, Curry would have to have an uncharacteristic close to the regular season. 

If Beal doesn't play another game, Curry would need a total of 42 points to clinch the scoring title. At 21 points per game, that's more than doable for the two-time MVP. 

In 62 games so far this year, Curry only has 10 instances where he scored less than 21 points. Since the trade deadline, it's only happened once. 

Obviously, if Beal came back from injury before the end of the regular season, he could put a bit more pressure on Curry. He did drop 50 points against the Pacers the night he got hurt. If not, it appears Curry has the inside track on winning his second scoring title when Beal held the lead for 103 days this season. 

