Steph Curry's return to Warriors lineup will be handled delicately

TEMPE, Ariz. -- After prodding for a March 1 return, Warriors guard Steph Curry will now have to wait a bit longer to get back on the floor.

Instead, the guard will be summoned to Santa Cruz to practice with the Warriors' G League affiliate Monday afternoon in an effort to find more scrimmage time for the former MVP.

"He's at the equivalent of the end of training camp, getting ready for first exhibition game, second exhibition game-type thing," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following Saturday's shootaround. "The problem is everybody else is in mid-season condition."

Curry -- who broke his hand Oct. 30 -- received the news Friday during a discussion between Kerr, Warriors general manager Bob Myers and head trainer Rick Celebrini following a planned scrimmage Friday morning. Prior to the scrimmage, Curry was targeting a return for Sunday's matchup against the Wizards. Following the message, Kerr said the guard expressed disappointment.

"He was not thrilled," Kerr admitted. "But Steph is always very rational, easy to speak with so he put up a little bit of a fight but also understood why we wanted to take extra precaution so he's okay with it."

On Monday, Curry will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors as the team travels to Denver, essentially ruling him out for Tuesday's matchup against the Nuggets. Kerr said there's a chance Curry could return Thursday against the Raptors, though no decision has been made.

Last week, Curry scrimmaged three times, including a Wednesday run that featured Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dragan Bender, assistant coaches Luke Loucks and Theo Robertson and Seth Tarver -- a former college athlete and longtime friend of Klay Thompson. On Saturday, Kerr said Curry needed better competition before returning to the floor.

"We needed a higher level of scrimmage for Steph to be part of so the Santa Cruz option was perfect in dealing with a group of guys who are in the middle of their season, towards the end of their season, they're playing at a high level," Kerr said. "I liken it to baseball players playing a simulated game in the minor leagues."

Last week, Curry said that while he felt healthy, he's had to adjust to playing with nerve damage in his left hand. Nonetheless, Kerr said he isn't worried about the guard's health.

"Zero concern in terms of re-injuring anything, it's just a feel thing for Steph," Kerr said. "That term [nerve damage] sounds terrible but I think all it really refers to is that area feels kind of numb. It's not anything of concern from the training staff in terms of re-injury. Steph just has to get used to a different feeling in his hand."

But for now, Kerr the Warriors will monitor Curry's progress following Monday's session in Santa Cruz.

"We'll see how everything goes and re-evaluate," Kerr said.

