When Steph Curry makes a promise, he follows through.

On Nov. 11, 2009 -- 10 years ago today -- the Warriors superstar tweeted the following:

Promise to all the Warrior fans...we will figure this thing out...if it's the last thing we do we will figure it out — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 12, 2009

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Call me crazy, but I think the Warriors figured it out.

With Curry at the helm, Golden State won three titles and reached the NBA Finals five consecutive years from 2015-2019. In the process, he captured two NBA MVPs and became the first unanimous winner in league history.

When he sent out his optimistic tweet, the Warriors had just lost in Indiana to fall to 2-5 on the season. Curry -- who was a 21-year-old rookie at the time -- was averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 assists per game.

[RELATED: Four NBA draft targets if Warriors end up with No. 1 pick]

Fast forward to today, and the six-time All-NBA selection is out until February with a broken hand -- and the Warriors (2-8) share the NBA's worst record with the Knicks.

Perhaps he needs to send out the exact same tweet again ... (that's a joke).

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Steph Curry's promise to Warriors fans came exactly 10 years ago today originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area