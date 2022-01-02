Steph Curry's priceless reaction to Andre Iguodala's huge 3-pointer vs. Jazz
Steph's priceless reaction to Iguodala's clutch 3-pointer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
With less than 45 seconds left in a close matchup between the Warriors and Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena on Saturday, Andre Iguodala hit a clutch 3-pointer that extended the Dubs’ lead and seemingly secured the 123-116 win.
And Steph Curry’s reaction was absolutely priceless.
Utah called a timeout after Iguodala’s huge three, and Steph used the opportunity to hype his teammate up.
Stephâ€™s reaction to Andreâ€™s huge three ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/6aSE7p9rUC
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022
Stephâ€™s reaction >>> ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/5YcwztlXUJ
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 2, 2022
Iguodala finished with 12 points, shooting 71.4 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from the 3-point line. He also dished out eight assists and racked up seven rebounds.
Damion Lee, who has missed the last four games after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, also had a hilarious reaction to Iguodala’s three.
— Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) January 2, 2022
RELATED: Steph breaks own record, hits 3-pointer in 158th straight game
Iguodala’s triple and a couple free throws from Steph helped the Warriors improve to an NBA-best 28-7 and ended Utah’s six-game winning streak.