Steph Curry's perfectly petty response to absurd Mike James critique

Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible.

After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.

In response to a reporter's question about facing off 1-on-1 against the children at his annual Curry Camp this week, Curry joked that it's all bad news for the youngsters on the court.

"Oh, it's all bad for them," Curry joked. "All bad for them, even as one-dimensional as I am ..."

After a few seconds of silence and a sly grin, Curry was unable to hold his back laughter.

"I'm sorry, I'm petty. I'm so petty! Keep it going, I like that one a lot."

James ended up seeing Curry's subtle shade and got a kick out of it on Twitter.

The Petty King strikes again and even James can't help but appreciate it.

Let this be a lesson for any other critics of Curry. He's always watching and always listening.

