Steph Curry's parents wanted Blazers to beat Warriors in West Finals

When Steph Curry and the Warriors faced off against Seth Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference finals, Dell and Sonya Curry were thrust into a pretty tough spot.

Who did they really want to advance to the NBA Finals?

We finally got the truth.

On the most recent episode of Dell and Sonya's podcast, "Raising Fame," the following back-and-forth took place with Klay Thompson's father, Mychal:

-Thompson: "I was thinking about you guys during the Portland-Warriors series last year and seeing you guys in your split jerseys. And I said if I was the Currys -- if I had to choose -- I would choose Seth. Steph already had three rings ..."

-Dell: "We didn't tell the media that, but that was our choice (laughing)."

-Thompson: "I want my other son to get a ring now. And I'm sure Steph would have understood it."

-Sonya: "It was really weird, though. First of all, we hated that whole experience ..."

-Thompson: "Really?

-Dell: "Oh it was tough. It was tough."

-Thompson: "You couldn't lose either way."

-Dell: "No. Somebody had to lose."

-Sonya: "You couldn't have the full fan experience because you were too aware of the fact that you were actually cheering against your other son ... and it was hard for Stephen because he's so used to having us there all the time -- more than Seth -- and (when) we would sit in Portland's section, you could tell he was like, 'Oh, this is confusing.' If he would do something good, he would want to look up and celebrate with us. Well you can't look up in Portland's section (laughing)."

I suppose you could say it was a good thing the series only lasted four games (the Warriors swept), so the Currys had to deal with the experience four times and not five, six or seven.

And to think poor Sonya thought she was going to enjoy the battle between her sons.

"It's going to be so much fun," she said prior to Game 1. "It is. From our end, to see both of our sons to compete at this level and for the goal to be a championship is such a blessing. We never could imagine this.

"One of them might go home. But we're going to the championship!"

Oh, how things can change when the ball is tossed into the air ...

