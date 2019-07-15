Steph Curry's one-word answer when asked if Warriors will make playoffs

Kevin Durant. Andre Iguodala. DeMarcus Cousins. Shaun Livingston. What do they have in common?

None of them play for the Warriors anymore.

Klay Thompson is expected to miss a large portion of the season as he recovers from a torn left ACL. Combine all of this with the fact the Western Conference is insanely loaded, and you got people who believe the Dubs will either struggle to make the playoffs or miss the postseason altogether.

Steph Curry played in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe over the weekend, and had the following interaction with Marcus Thompson of The Athletic:

The break in the action on the 16th hole was coming to an end. Curry's turn was near, leaving time for one final question.

Are the Warriors making the playoffs?

He was almost through the word "facts" when he realized it was a question and not a statement. Suddenly, his calm expression disappeared. His face scrunched and his voice elevated above a whisper, adding a shriek for emphasis.

"What?!" he said, playfully agitated by the sheer audacity of the question. "What?!"

Very early prediction on the Western Conference playoff teams (in no particular order):

-Clippers

-Lakers

-Warriors

-Jazz

-Rockets

-Nuggets

-Spurs

-Blazers

(sorry Pelicans, Mavericks, Kings)

















— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 6, 2019

The Warriors have reached the playoffs seven straight years. They've appeared in five consecutive NBA Finals, winning three titles.

Curry is a two-time MVP and is on the short list of best players in the NBA. Draymond Green is incredible and always will be underrated.

Golden State added 23-year old D'Angelo Russell, who averaged 21.1 points and 7.0 assists last season en route to making his first All-Star Game.

[RELATED: Warriors didn't sign Russell just to trade him, Myers says]

Head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers still are onboard.

Be careful doubting the Dubs.

