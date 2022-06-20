Steph Curry's not-so-subtle bling necklace with NBA championship rings

Steph's not-so-subtle bling necklace with every championship ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry always is lauded for his humility, and that’s what sets him apart as an NBA superstar.

So it was awesome to see Curry show up to the Warriors championship parade with the perfect bling - a necklace holding all three of his title rings.

Rings on rings on rings ðŸ’



[via @StephenCurry30 /IG] pic.twitter.com/hs0GzgEqDI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

The only thing missing on the greatest shooter of all time’s resume was the NBA Finals MVP. He checked that off his bucket list, with head coach Steve Kerr calling it a “crowning achievement,” so some humble-brag swag was the perfect accessory.

And let’s not forget. Curry bought Rolexes for teammates Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala after he broke the all-time 3-point record.

Jordan Poole told NBC Sports Bay Area he didn’t mind not getting one. But now? Maybe the greatest gift-giver will have something special for all of his teammates after celebrating a fourth NBA title.

