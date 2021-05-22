Steph Curry's look-away 3 gives Chase Center fans what they missed
Steph's look-away 3 gives Chase Center fans what they missed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry on Friday gave approximately 7,500 Warriors fans a glimpse of what they missed over the last year.
During the first quarter of Friday's play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, only the 10th contest at Chase Center with paid attendance, Curry pulled a signature trick out of his bag.
Curry looked away from the basket well before knocking down a 28-foot 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Nothing gets a crowd going like a Steph three pic.twitter.com/rmvPsKwcbe
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 22, 2021
In case you need it freeze-framed, The Ringer's Shea Serrano has you covered.
lol come on pic.twitter.com/XQsqtbxo9n
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 22, 2021
Curry loves the look-away 3-pointer as much as any shot in his arsenal, and he gave the Warriors fans in attendance Friday exactly what they wanted to see.
If the Warriors don't win Friday, fans -- whether or not they attended the game against the Grizzlies -- won't have a chance to see Curry hit any look-away shots in the playoffs.
The Warriors need to beat the Grizzlies in order to advance the first round of the NBA playoffs. Otherwise, Golden State's season will end.