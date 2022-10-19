Steph Curry's incredible shot fake completely shakes Anthony Davis in win

Steph completely loses AD with incredible shot fake originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry pulled out all the tricks in his bag Tuesday night.

Facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season opener, Curry started downhill after Lakers' guard Patrick Beverly was caught on a Kevon Looney screen.

With a full head of steam heading to the basket, Anthony Davis stepped in front of Curry in order to stop the 34-year-old. Instead, Curry went behind his back and unleashed a quick shot fake, catching Davis off guard, and causing him to careen to one side.

Curry then slyly went around the airborne Davis -- a four-time All-Defensive Team selection -- and finger-rolled the ball in off the glass to give the Warriors a 15-point lead with under four minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

The lead proved to be insurmountable for the Lakers, who ultimately fell to the defending champions, 123-109. Curry led all scorers with 33 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed six rebounds, and had four steals and a block in 33 minutes.

Although Curry is one of Golden State's elder statesmen, he still is showing that he can defy Father Time just a little bit longer and get it done on a nightly basis.

Davis learned firsthand just how difficult it is to stop Curry when he's in his bag.