Steph Curry's historic fourth quarter vs. Cavs shown in absurd stat

Wild Steph stat shows historic fourth-quarter dominance vs. Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry went OFF in the fourth quarter Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors entered the fourth trailing a short-handed Cavs team 81-68, but Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the final frame to lead Golden State to a 104-89 win. The two-time MVP put himself in the history books with his fourth quarter vs. the Cavs, becoming the first player in the last 25 years to double up an opponent in both points and assists during the fourth quarter.

Curry scored 20 points and dished out two assists in the last stanza, while the Cavs netted just eight points and had only one assist.

With the comeback win, the Warriors become the first team since the 2015 Detroit Pistons to enter the fourth quarter trailing by 13 or more points only to win by 15 or more. Thursday was the first time the Warriors achieved the feat in franchise history.

The Warriors now are an NBA-best 13-2.

They will finish their four-game road trip Friday night in Detroit against the Pistons but will be without Curry (hip contusion), Draymond Green (thigh contusion), Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr.