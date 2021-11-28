Steph Curry's hilarious 'T' celebration after tech, 3-point flurry

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read
In this article:
Steph's hilarious 3-point celebration after getting tech originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was called for a technical foul, then proceeded to drain three consecutive 3-pointers before celebrating accordingly. 

With just over nine minutes remaining in Sunday's game between the Warriors and LA Clippers at Staples Center, Curry was called for a technical foul after this play. 

A few 3-pointers later, Steph celebrated a corner three by holding up a "T," likely in response to the earlier foul. 

Fortunately for the Warriors, Curry getting called for the tech seemed to have fired up the superstar just in time to close out Golden State's NBA-best 18th win of the season, beating the Clippers 105-90 on Sunday afternoon. 

RELATED: Steph resets record for fastest to 100 3-pointers in season

Curry finished the game with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 from 3-point range. 

