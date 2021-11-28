Steph Curry's hilarious 'T' celebration after tech, 3-point flurry

Steph's hilarious 3-point celebration after getting tech originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was called for a technical foul, then proceeded to drain three consecutive 3-pointers before celebrating accordingly.

With just over nine minutes remaining in Sunday's game between the Warriors and LA Clippers at Staples Center, Curry was called for a technical foul after this play.

Steph absolutely SNAPPED on the ref 😡 pic.twitter.com/NHHyZ4wPuX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

A few 3-pointers later, Steph celebrated a corner three by holding up a "T," likely in response to the earlier foul.

Steph threw up his own T 😂 pic.twitter.com/xLVFBwEjNO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Fortunately for the Warriors, Curry getting called for the tech seemed to have fired up the superstar just in time to close out Golden State's NBA-best 18th win of the season, beating the Clippers 105-90 on Sunday afternoon.

Curry finished the game with 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field and 7-of-13 from 3-point range.