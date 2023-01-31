Steph Curry's hilarious self-aware quip after breaking Wilt Chamberlain record

Steph's hilarious realization after breaking Wilt's FG record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is no stranger to breaking records. In fact, there aren't many records left that he already hasn't claimed.

Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' 128-120 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night at Paycom Center, Curry passed Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Wilt Chamberlain for most field goals made (7,217) in franchise history.

Curry joined NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke, Chris Mullin and Festus Ezeli on "Warriors Postgame Live" where he was asked what breaking Chamberlain's record meant to him.

"It means I'm getting old," Curry chuckled.

"That's special. I think everybody that breaks a Wilt record feels a certain type of way because there's certain ones that nobody's going to touch. But definitely blessed to have 14 years representing Dub Nation, putting up a lot of shots. Thankfully a lot of them are going in. It's pretty cool, though, definitely one to celebrate."

There aren't many players capable of breaking Chamberlain's records, but Curry's longevity and All-Star-caliber play in his age-34 season has further cemented himself as one of, if not the greatest player in Warriors franchise history.

