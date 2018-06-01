Steph Curry's halftime buzzer-beater may have cost gamblers a lot of money

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is known for making improbable long-range shots. That’s kind of his thing.

So when Curry put up a desperation heave with less than a second left in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, plenty of gamblers took notice. According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the halftime over/under for the game closed at 110.5.

Curry put up a desperation heave from 38-feet with the score sitting at 53-56, just 1.5 points away from the over. You can guess what happened next.

Curry hit the shot as time expired, tying the game and giving bettors who put money on the over a win at literally the last second.

According to @LVSuperBook, the first half over-under closed at 110.5 – so Stephen Curry's buzzer-beating 3 hit the over. That 38-foot shot was also the longest made field goal of Stephen Curry's Finals career and the 3rd-longest made field goal over the last 20 NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/wXbtTGDxbs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2018





As the above tweet illustrates, the shot was the longest made by Curry in the Finals and the third-longest field goal in an NBA Finals game in the last 20 years.

That might lead you to believe Curry making the shot was an unlikely outcome. But this is Curry we’re talking about. As long as he’s across half-court, all bets are off when the ball leaves his hands.

Steph Curry’s desperation three right before halftime had big implications on Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo)

