Steph Curry's great reaction to Warriors' bounce-back win over Heat

Steph excitedly reacts to Warriors' big win over Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry liked what he saw from the Warriors on Wednesday night.

Golden State pulled off an unlikely 118-104 win over the top-seeded Miami Heat, while Curry continues recovering from a sprained foot ligament. The Warriors weren’t missing just Steph, as both Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman remain injured and Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. were on the bench for the uneven matchup in Miami.

Despite a thinner-than-usual roster, the Warriors pulled off the unthinkable win with dominant performances from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga.

Curry expressed his excitement over the win with a postgame tweet.

Steph is celebrating the win ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/kOVfnUFL33 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 24, 2022

Curry spoke to reporters for the first time since his injury over the weekend and expressed optimism about returning shortly after his two-week re-evaluation period. His trainer Brandon Payne echoed that sentiment, telling 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" this week that he expects a speedy recovery for the Warriors star.

Though Curry is sidelined for now, he’s certainly itching to return after watching the Warriors’ dominant performance.

