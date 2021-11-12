Steph Curry's great reaction to Anthony Edwards' 50-point declaration

Steph had great reaction to Edwards' 50-point declaration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Edwards had a career night against the Warriors on Wednesday, dropping 48 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 123-110 loss. Midway through the fourth quarter, Edwards had 40 as the game went to a timeout at Chase Center.

Edwards appeared to tell Steph Curry he was going to drop 50, and after repeating himself as the two walked back on the court, Curry had a great reaction to the former No. 1 overall pick's confidence.

It looks like Ant told Steph, "I might get 50."



Ant came up two points shy of that number 😅 pic.twitter.com/XkrjrkRVGv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 11, 2021

The 20-year-old came up two points short of a 50-burger, but it nevertheless was arguably the best performance of Edwards' young career.

Curry, who himself has dropped 50 several times since Chase Center first opened its doors a few years ago, including on Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks, appeared to get a kick out of Edwards' declaration.

