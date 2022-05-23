Steph Curry's funny comment about being tripped by Mavericks' vendor in Game 3
Steph Curry had some friendly advice for the staff at the American Airlines Center: Wait until halftime to deliver fans their orders.
Curry walked away unscathed after tripping over a vendor serving a fan sitting courtside right before halftime of the Warriors’ 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Steph tripped over a vendor at the end of the half pic.twitter.com/uyuRwlZCf0
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022
But it could’ve been a lot worse, as Curry was running back on offense after contesting a shot on the left wing and didn’t see the vendor.
“It was 30 seconds before halftime,” Curry said to reporters. “If you order a drink, just wait until halftime. I don’t know why they needed to deliver it right then.”
Steph doesn't understand why a drink was being delivered with 30 seconds left in the half ðŸ˜… pic.twitter.com/UFcIQSefXK
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 23, 2022
Curry added that he was thankful that he was alright before offering positive thoughts for the vendor.
“That guy, he was doing his job, so hopefully he got a big tip,” Curry said.
The last thing the Warriors need is for a fluke injury to take down their superstar. Fortunately, Curry was able to joke about it and give the staff at the Mavericks’ arena a heads up about adjusting their courtside food delivery protocols.