Steph Curry's first pitch garners hilarious Juan Toscano-Anderson response

JTA's hilarious response to Steph's first pitch at A's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph and Ayesha Curry threw out the first pitch Wednesday at Oakland Coliseum before the Athletics-Houston Astros game, and their deliveries were met with mixed reviews.

Former Warrior and current Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson teased how he doesn't want to hear how his first pitch went after watching Steph's attempt.

It's safe to say that both Currys had the same idea and aimed at A's manager Mark Kotsay. Sometimes when two people are throwing out the first pitch, they take turns throwing to their intended target.

But in this particular instance, both Steph and Ayesha threw in quick succession toward Kotsay.

Steph and Ayesha throw out the first pitch âš¾ pic.twitter.com/MVSdq1iEWv — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

However, Kotsay acrobatically deflected Ayesha's throw with his foot and caught Steph's ball before either had a chance of hitting the backstop. Despite Kotsay having to stretch to save both balls, it was all smiles from the trio as they happily shook hands.

Prior to the first pitch, the Currys were seen playing some catch, warming up for the first pitch. That said, it looks like Steph has a ways to go to catch up to fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson on the mound.

Grade the Splash Brosâ€™ first pitches ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Me4PhjLyfe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 27, 2022

The Currys were in the Coliseum to promote the "Eat.Learn.Play Foundation," which was founded in 2019 by the couple. The foundation aims to help children around Oakland and in the Bay Area reach their full potential through nutrition, education, and physical activity.

Story continues

Steph and Ayesha playing some catch before their first pitch âš¾ï¸ pic.twitter.com/nGuoJXl2Ba — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) July 27, 2022

While Steph's swing looks to be in pretty solid shape, his pitching mechanics might need a little bit of work.

Considering his NBA resume, his pitching is probably something Curry doesn't lose sleep over.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast