Steph Curry's fiery reaction after cooking Tyler Herro, hitting 3-pointer

Watch Steph’s fiery reaction after dancing on Herro, hitting 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry put Tyler Herro into the blender and let the Miami Heat guard know about it.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game Thursday night at Chase Center, Curry get isolated on Herro, put some nasty moves on him and drained a big 3-pointer to give Golden State a 108-100 lead.

As Curry backpedaled down the court, he beat his chest and let out a primal scream.

Curry's 3-pointer caused Miami to call a timeout to stop the Warriors' momentum. That shot gave Curry 26 points in the game and he finished with a game-high 33.

The moves Curry put on Herro come a few days after he welcomed Kings rookie Keegan Murray to the NBA with filthy moves.

No one is safe from Curry's wrath, including the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year.