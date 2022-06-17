Steph Curry's epic clap back to Brian Windhorst's 'checkbook win' comment

Steph's great clap back to Windhorst's 'checkbook win' comment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is watching, listening and taking notes.

He doesn't respond immediately. Instead, he waits for the perfect moment like winning his fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

Following the Warriors' win over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, ESPN's Brian Windhorst called it a "checkbook win" after Andrew Wiggins stepped up and led Golden State to victory. Windhorst later clarified his comments the following day on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast," explaining that he meant it as a compliment.

Well, Curry heard it and offered a response after winning both the championship and Finals MVP in Game 6 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

"I heard somebody talking about some ... was it, 'checkbook wins' and all this other stuff," Curry said on "NBA TV" after the game. "Like, yeah, because it starts with the core group of champions and bonafide winners and the belief that we can run it back. Now we're here."

This comes from the player who referred to himself as the "petty king" in speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Yup, checks out.

When Steph responds, he certainly knows how to respond in style.