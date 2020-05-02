Steph Curry's new Curry 7 colorway is a tribute to Warriors fans

A new colorway of Steph Curry's latest shoe model dropped, and it is a tribute to Warriors fans everywhere.

The Curry 7 "Dub Nation 2" were released by Under Armour on Friday.

"This colorway honors the excitement, the energy, and the passion of the Dub Nation," UA wrote on their website.

Curry originally debuted his seventh signature show prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, but a broken hand sustained in the fourth game of the season cost him four months of the season.

And with the Warriors missing out on the NBA playoffs this year, Curry wasn't going to have a chance to debut new colorways like he normally does.

It's unclear when Warriors fans will get to watch Curry rock his new shoes. The season has been paused due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the NBA doesn't know when it will be safe to restart the season.

And no one is sure how the season will pick up. Will all 30 NBA teams be asked to play, even if the games have no impact on the playoff race? Or will the NBA jump straight into the playoffs?

We'll have to wait for that answer, but for now, you can grab a pair of Curry's news shoes, and wear them as a badge of honor as a loyal Warriors fan.

