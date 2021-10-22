Steph Curry's clutch 3-pointer drew great Jordan Poole reaction

Steph's clutch 3-pointer drew great reaction from Poole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was at his best on Thursday night, pouring in 45 points as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with a 115-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan Poole's reaction after Curry knocked down a deep 3-pointer in the fourth quarter pretty much sums up how it feels to watch the Warriors star catch fire.

Watching Steph be like pic.twitter.com/sCDIL6RFwf — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) October 22, 2021

STEPH FROM DEEP FOR 40 pic.twitter.com/imo8n61nQf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2021

Curry did collect a triple-double in the Warriors' season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, but he shot just 5-21 from the field. Thursday night was the NBA's first glimpse of the Steph we saw win the scoring title last season, as Curry knocked down 16 of 25 shots, including 8-of-13 from behind the 3-point line.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has overseen dozens of these performances from Curry, and said the league never has seen anything like Steph when he is locked in.

"Steph Curry ... was just Steph Curry," Kerr told reporters after the game. "There's never been anybody like him. Those last two three's were ridiculous."

Even amid his third season with the organization, Poole still finds himself stunned by Curry's on-court exploits.

Welcome to the club, Jordan.

