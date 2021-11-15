Steph Curry's amazing no-look pass fuels Jordan Poole dunk

Steph's amazing no-look pass leads to easy Poole dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't need to see where Jordan Poole was to find him for an easy dunk on this amazing no-look pass in the first half of the Warriors' game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Sunday night.

STEPH WITH THE NO-LOOK PASS TO JP 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ph95Rt8MHy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

Steph's pass came after some impressive on-ball defense by Jonathan Kuminga, who dislodged it from LaMelo Ball. The rookie is off to a strong start in Sunday's game, with nine points and four rebounds in the first half.

KUMINGA! The rook with eight quick points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RozRzRRjnG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

Curry himself had another strong first 24 minutes, putting up 11 points, five rebounds and six assists as the Warriors and Hornets were tied at 57 going into the second half.