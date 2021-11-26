Steph Curry's ability, Warriors' 'firepower' leaving defenses helpless

Steph's ability, Warriors' 'firepower' leaving defenses helpless originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's no secret that Steph Curry draws every opponent's best perimeter defender night in and night out. In the Warriors' win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, that player was Matisse Thybulle.

Thybulle fared admirably defending Curry 1-on-1 but spoke after the 116-96 Warriors win about the difficulty of not being able to help off of Steph with Golden State featuring so much offensive firepower.

"It's hard when you've got Steph Curry as your assignment because I can't help, there's not much I can do besides try and guard him, and they have so much firepower so I couldn't impact the game as well as I wanted to," Thybulle told reporters postgame. "To their credit, they're smart and they use him well to complement everyone else on the court."

Thybulle spent six minutes and 47 seconds of Wednesday's game isolated on Curry and came away limiting Steph to 3-of-9 shooting from the field, including 1-of-6 from behind the 3-point line.

Curry ended up with 25 points and was extremely efficient when not defended by Thybulle, but five other Warriors managed to score in double figures as the group managed to rally from an 18-point deficit to win by 20.

Steph seems to have picked up right where he left off from his third-place MVP finish a season ago, but it is that firepower Thybulle mentioned that has the Warriors at 16-2 after Thanksgiving.

The Warriors will look to extend their win streak to six games against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center on Friday night.

