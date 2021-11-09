Steph Curry's 50-point explosion angered Hawks broadcaster

Hawks broadcaster didn't appreciate Steph going for 50 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry became the first player to score 50 points this season in the Warriors' 127-113 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

His teammates and all of Warriors Twitter went wild watching Curry catch fire. Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun, however, was not happy with how Curry reached the milestone.

Hawks Play by Play guy in his feelings about Steph getting 50 pic.twitter.com/t1IdYBfNwb — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 9, 2021

Curry swished a 16-footer floater with four minutes remaining in the game to reach 50 points. Chase Center erupted, while Rathbun sounded genuinely annoyed.

“I mean, OK, he’s got 50. Is it really that big a deal?” Rathbun said. “I mean you’ve won championships, you’ve won MVP, you’re going to the Hall of Fame -- what’s the big deal about getting 48 or 50.

"I don’t get that.”

Color commentator and Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins began to take Curry's side from a player's perspective. Rathbun wasn't having it.

“But you’re up by 22!” Rathbun yelled.

Curry's floater came with the game likely well out of reach, giving the Warriors a 121-99 lead.

In the end, two points was more than the difference between the two teams. The Warriors improved to an NBA-best 9-1 on the season, and Curry gave the entire basketball world a show, ruining Rathbun's night in doing so.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast