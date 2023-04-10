Steph Curry's 50-40-90 quest during 2022-23 NBA season comes up short

Steph's quest for second 50-40-90 season comes up just short originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry put together another incredible offensive campaign during the 2022-23 NBA season, but he came up just short of achieving a rare statistical milestone for the second time in his 14-year career.

Curry finished the season shooting 49.3 percent from the field, missing out on a 50-40-90 season by percentage points.

The two-time NBA MVP bounced back from a subpar 3-point shooting season last year (38.0 percent), making 42.7 percent of his shots from long range this year, good for seventh best in the NBA.

The greatest free-throw shooter in NBA history had another excellent season from the line, finishing third in the league by making 91.5 percent of his from the stripe.

Curry is one of seven players in NBA history to register a 50-40-90 season, achieving it during his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16. Only Kevin Durant (twice), Larry Bird (twice) and Steve Nash (four) have done it multiple times.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP finished the season averaging 29.5 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 56 games.

RELATED: Curry reveals why Embiid should win 2022-23 NBA MVP

Now the quest Curry is after is another NBA championship, and that begins against the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series Saturday at Golden 1 Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast