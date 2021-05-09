Steph Curry's 49-point barrage epitomized by these crazy stats

Steph's 49-point barrage epitomized by these crazy stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It took fewer than 30 minutes, but Steph Curry once again unleashed a scoring barrage on Saturday night in the Warriors' 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.

The two-time NBA MVP has been on a scoring tear in his 12th campaign, increasing his season scoring average to a career-high 31.9 PPG, a half-point ahead of runner-up Bradley Beal.

Let's examine some of the best stats from another ridiculous performance from Steph.

No need for a fourth

Given that the Warriors carried a 106-67 lead into the final frame of Saturday night's game, coach Steve Kerr decided Curry's services weren't necessary in the fourth quarter.

Steph's 49 points were the second-most of his career through three quarters, as he previously put up 51 in a 2018 game against the Washington Wizards with a frame to spare.

Post-All-Star break tear

Steph has elevated his game since the All-Star break in early March, posting his 20th 30-point game, out of 31 total Warriors games in that span. According to ESPN Stats and Info, that is the most by a single player post midseason break since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06.

Stephen Curry's 49 points through 3 quarters are his 2nd-most through 3 quarters in his career.



It is his 4th game this season with 11 3-pointers, the most in a season in NBA history



His 20th 30-point game post All-Star break, most since Kobe Bryant in 2005-06 pic.twitter.com/pKQiLN4sEA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 9, 2021

Despite averaging fewer minutes in the second half of the season, Curry's scoring average is up nearly five points from the first 37 games of the year (29.7 points per game pre-All-Star, 34.9 PPG post-All-Star).

Give me 20

Despite sitting one of the four quarters out, Steph had his fourth career game with multiple 20-point quarters, with the most recent one coming in the aforementioned Oct. 24, 2018 contest against Washington.

Curry now has 34 20-point quarters in his NBA career, and his 22 in the third quarter marked the 19th time he's posted 20 or more in the penultimate frame.

A casual 40

The 49-point effort was Curry's 10th 40-plus point game of the season, the most of any player in the NBA this season.

Beal ranks second with eight.

Deadly from downtown

Steph ended up knocking down 11 of his 21 attempts from 3-point range in the victory, the 22nd time Curry has made double-digit 3-pointers in a game.

Curry also has far and away the most career games with 11-plus 3-pointers, with his four this season alone being more than any other player in NBA history has for a career.

Most career games with 11+ threes:



12 — Steph Curry

11

10

9

8

7

6

5

4 — (Steph Curry just this season)

3

2 — Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/f7AgIfT1bG — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2021

Starting strong

Steph came out of the gates red-hot on Saturday night, putting up 24 points in the first 12 minutes.

It was the highest-scoring first quarter of the season for Curry, and the 10th time he has put up 20 or more in the opening frame.

Splash Brother specialty

There haven't been many pairs of teammates who can fill it up in a hurry better than Curry and Klay Thompson.

Over the past six years, there have been eight times where an NBA player has scored 45 or more points in 30 or fewer minutes. Five of those instances are attributed to Curry and Thompson (h/t Brady Klopfer).

In the last 6 years there have been 8 instances of a player scoring 45 or more points in 30 or fewer minutes. 3 of those are from Steph Curry and 2 of them are from Klay Thompson. — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) May 9, 2021

